|
|
Jerelyn M. Patterson Rothnem (Fehr)
Scottsdale - Jerelyn M. Patterson Rothnem (Fehr), age 90, passed away April 24th, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Stella Fehr; brothers, Joseph, Jr. and Charles; husbands, Thomas and Morris. Survived by daughters, Lynn and Jill, and grandchildren. Jerelyn grew up in South Minneapolis and later relocated to Chicago, to join the glamorous world of American Airlines as a stewardess. During this time, Jerelyn was also active in print and runway modeling. Her beauty was captivating along with her wonderful smile that could light up a room. She soon met and married Thomas Patterson of Minneapolis and returned to Edina, MN where she became a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. Several years later, Jerelyn married Dr. Morris Rothnem. They retreated to Scottsdale, AZ and spent many wonderful years together. Jerelyn enjoyed portrait painting, sewing, cooking and socializing. She was a unique lady who lived a blessed life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed. Until we meet again, rest in peace mom. We love you! Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: The Family of Jerelyn (9025 Elgin Pl N, Golden Valley, MN 55427).
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 2, 2019