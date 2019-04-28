|
|
Jeremy Halley
Phoenix - Jeremy James Halley, age 42, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Jeremy was born on February 21st, 1977 in Phoenix, Arizona to Mark (Mick) James Halley and Terrie Lee Smith-Halley. Jeremy was a beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law and friend. Jeremy is survived by his wife Catherine (Katie) Halley and their three daughters, Lily Alise, Rose Catherine, and Daisy Scarlet. He is also survived by his brother Lucas James Halley and family, Sandra Nicole and their two sons, Nolan James and Connor James, and his step-father Bret Lyle Matousek. Jeremy is a graduate of Glendale High School, Class of 1995, in Glendale, Arizona. Jeremy became an HVAC Technician as well as a licensed contractor and loved being the hero to his customers. He loved to skateboard from a young age and never stopped. He was a recent graduate of Teen Challenge of AZ and was a man that came to be a passionate follower of Jesus Christ as well as a leader. Jeremy loved his wife and 3 daughters more than anything and had countless, awesome adventures with them. Jeremy has many friends and most of them would say that they're the best friend. Jeremy is no doubt a unique spirit and will be missed by all until we are all reunited one day. We love you Jeremy James Halley!
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Teen Challenge of Arizona on Friday, May 3rd from 3-5pm. 1515 W. Grand Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007. Donations to the Go Fund Me "Jeremy Halley Funeral Expenses & Family Fund" are appreciated in lieu of flowers. There will be a get together following the Celebration of Life on 5/3/2019 and details will be announced at that time.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019