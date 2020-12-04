Jeremy Wade Bowling passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, on Nov. 23, 2020, just shy of a month after he was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable form of cancer.



Jeremy was born in Gary, Indiana, on Oct. 4, 1970. He was raised by his mother, Judy, and his grandparents, David and Vera. He met his wife, Tish, in Illinois, where they had their only child, Joshua, before they moved to Arizona and settled in Mesa.



From the Midwest to the Southwest, he worked a variety of jobs ranging from marketing and communications to route sales. But his passion wasn't what he did for a living; his passion lied in the few things that were truly important to him: the Gospel and how he could share it with others, his family and how he could make them laugh, film and how he could expound on it.



After professing faith in Christ in 1976, Jeremy became an active member of many churches, most recently at San Tan Bible Church in Gilbert. He organized and led evangelism trips for several churches over the years. He spoke as a guest teacher at several churches and briefly led a home church start-up out of his Mesa living room.



He was never happier than when he was with his family, whether offering to take them to a fast food restaurant they found unpalatable or watching a foreign film marathon in his living room. He put his family before every other worldly concern, and he put their needs above his own. He selflessly worked long hours at physical jobs so his wife could volunteer more often at church, he spent weekends helping his son train to make the high school varsity basketball team even though Jeremy never played basketball and he welcomed his daughter-in-law into his family with open arms.



Jeremy created the successful YouTube channel Movie Community College, where he and his wife reacted to new movie trailers, reviewed foreign films - most notably drawing a strong following in India for their ongoing reviews of the subcontinent's movies - and gave cultural commentary. The channel even caught the attention of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who mentioned Jeremy during a national address. The channel attracted nearly 250,000 subscribers by the time he passed.



Jeremy had a penchant for pulling pranks and a sense of humor that many outside his family considered morbid. One such well of humor he often drew from came after he learned about the existence of cancer-sniffing dogs. For years, Jeremy thought it was hilarious to be sniffed by a friend's dog and, in a startled voice, promptly ask, "Where's the cancer, boy?"



After receiving his unexpected cancer diagnosis on Oct. 30, the tenets of Jeremy's life remained. He stood firm in the face of the unknown, anchored by his faith in Christ, and continued pulling pranks on his family and whipping wisecracks at his friends as he lived out the last month of his life. From his deathbed, he urged family members to mend fractured relationships after he passed. He left this world with his wife, son and daughter-in-law by his side, and told them one last time that he loved them.



Jeremy is survived by his wife, Tish; his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Carly; his mother, Judy; and his father, John. Donations can be made in Jeremy's name to San Tan Bible Church in Gilbert.









