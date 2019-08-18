|
Jerene (Jingle) Foglesong Wiechens
Glendale - Our cherished sister Jingle began a new adventure on July 24th, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She came into this world on January 13, 1947, the first of six children born to Bob and Bonnie Foglesong. She was a healing baby, bossy sister, talented actress, master teacher, devoted wife, super mom, favorite auntie, cool grandma and lifelong friend. Jingle spent her early years living abroad with her big noisy family. She returned to Glendale to finish high school and went on to complete her bachelor's and master's degrees in education at Arizona State University. She married Don Wiechens in 1969 and welcomed their beloved son Rudd a year later. Known as the neighborhood Kool Aid Mom, she filled their home with color, good food and love.
Jingle taught 7th and 8th grade students for over 30 years. She loved teaching and brought energy, humor and creativity to her classroom every day and never wanted to teach any other grade. In retirement, she found joy in reading a good book, sipping a strong cup of coffee, planting flowers, traveling the world, and spending time - especially on her patio - with the people she loved most.
Jingle is survived by her devoted siblings, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, a large extended family, special in-laws, her BFF&E, the Mexico City Chicas, and many dear friends.
Our sister faced life and loss with amazing strength and grace and always looked for goodness in the world through those unforgettable blue eyes. Jingle, we will remain connected.
Lacha nuche, beautiful sister.
A memorial service and reception will be held Friday August 23rd at 10:00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church located at 7102 N. 58th Drive, Glendale - 85301.
In lieu of flowers, be an advocate for someone who needs one.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019