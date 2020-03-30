|
Jeri Wright
Glendale - Jeri Anne Wright passed away on March 26, 2020. Jeri was born in Albuquerque, NM to James and Kathryn Quinn. She welcomed one son by marriage and another whom she adopted when he was a teenager. She spent her life working in what she termed "the Family Business" as a telephone operator. She will be forever known for her love of her granddaughter, animals and her obsession with TV shows on history, cooking, and animals. She is survived by her children Jameson and Blythe Wright, Eliu Garcia, her adorable granddaughter Rhys Kathleen; sisters Kathleen Quinn, Patricia and Terry Little, Marie and Jim Matchette, and Margaret and Ray Kulak; many nieces, nephews, and great nephews; Aunt Bridget Johnson; many sweet cousins; and many great friends. Because of the times we are in, there will be no visitation. Once things are returned to normal we hope to have a Mass of Christian Burial here in Phoenix and then a graveside service in Albuquerque NM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020