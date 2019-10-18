|
|
Jerome Edwin Doolittle
Phoenix - Jerry Doolittle passed away Oct. 14, 2019, at the age of 88. He was the firstborn child to William Edwin and Marguerite Louise (Mann) Doolittle in Amboy, MN. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pennie, his daughter: Karen Lewis, daughter-in-law: Mary DeElena, grandchildren: Rob Lewis Jr., Candice Verville (Mike), and Cassey Hutson (Coty), 6 great grandchildren, and 5 siblings: Naida Anglin (Bob), Terrence (Barb), D. Craig (Pat), Lane (Lynn) and Rhonda Jetton. Jerry was preceded in death by: his son, Stephen Edwin, both parents and 7 siblings.
His viewing will be held Tues. Oct. 22, from 1-4 pm and his funeral will be Wed. Oct. 23 at 11 am with interment to follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary 719 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009. Followed by A Celebration of Life luncheon at his daughter's home in Peoria, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019