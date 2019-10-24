|
|
Jerome Hurley Hartnett II peacefully passed away October 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. Although he did his best to let it go to voicemail, the call came with an offer Jerome, ("Jerry") could not refuse. While Phoenix's Friday morning estate sales, Juan's Mexican Restaurant, Durant's, C Salt Restaurant and Paul's Pizza in Falmouth have lost a faithful and happy customer, Jerome traded them all for the gig where the grass is vibrant green, the pool is always sparkling, there's a storehouse filled with "custom" goods and "the right tool for the job" is always on hand. Not to mention the time for junking, hunting, fishing, exploring, and hiking. When not engaged in the above, Jerome will be enjoying Sunday Salon over divine food, sinful desserts and a little snort of cognac with long lost family and friends (who may fight, now and again, about who gets to have him on their Trivial Pursuit team, because after all he IS the Cliff Clavin of all facts!). Back here we'll miss the voice that somehow managed to out lawyer the lawyers, out doctor the doctors and . . . was pretty much never wrong, even when you didn't like it; the mind that created the Sonoran Clam Cottage, the one-of-a-kind Cinfrose travel tours, and the Pickerel Mercantile junking missions enjoyed by so many.
Jerome was a cultivator of conversation, making each person feel they are listened to. He tended to his garden of family and friends with the love and devotion of the greatest horticulturists, advising and loving as each needed. He taught us all that time is precious, and not to rush it; not to waste it.
Be brave and strong my friends.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Trisha Hartnett, his 2 children, Katie and Jonas, his sister Mary Yazzie and brother-in-law Kelvin Yazzie, his sister Cass Novilbilski, brothers John and Jordan Hartnett. His beloved Aunt and Uncle, Cass and Harold Beedles, a plethora of cousins, nieces and nephews and a ridiculously loving community that stepped up beyond all reasonable bounds, brought laughter and joy into the house in the worst of times, seamlessly took care of every detail, and engulfed Jerry and the entire family in a loving embrace that helped us, despite everything, to "endeavor to persevere."
"It is always better to be lucky than good."
Not to worry, found a good spot.
A Celebration of Jerome's Life will be held at Our Lady of Angels Church at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley with a Memorial Mass at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019