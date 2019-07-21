|
Jerome "Jerry" M. Maloney
Sun City West - Jerry Maloney, 90, passed away at home on July 10, 2019. He was born to Minnie and William Maloney in West Allis, WI on October 25, 1928. A talented basketball and baseball athlete, he graduated from Marquette University with a B.S degree in Business Administration in 1951. Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force as an administrative officer and as a C-54 transport pilot from 1951 to 1957, flying the North Atlantic and Europe with MATS 1608th Air Trans Grp and the Middle East and North Africa with the 2nd Air Div, and was honorably discharged in February, 1957.
Jerry's 33-year career with General Motors' aerospace electronics business units started in 1957 with AC in Milwaukee, working in personnel administration. Later he transferred to the engineering organization and moved with his family from Greendale, WI to Delco Systems Operations in Santa Barbara, CA in 1972. Retiring as Manager, Engineering Administration, in 1990, he and his wife, Sharon, moved to AZ shortly thereafter.
Jerry faced major health challenges in his later years but still found enjoyment in every-day living, always appreciative of the full, happy life that he had led. During his working years he was involved in organizations that were dedicated to supporting others and serving those in need. In retirement, he was an avid golfer and sports fan. He enjoyed spending several summers in Montrose, CO, always making friends wherever he went. Jerry is most remembered for his outgoing personality, huge smile, love of laughter and jokes, and, especially, his giving heart. He believed love was life's greatest gift, and he loved his family deeply. We will forever have happy memories of his love and laughter that brought so much joy to our lives.
Beloved husband and best friend of Sharon for nearly 40 years, Jerry was the proud father of his wonderful children from his first marriage: Kathy (Mike), Caroline, Jim (Andrew), Steve, Tom (Theresa), Maureen, and David (Pattie); ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother-in-law Jack (Peggy); and nieces and nephews. Preceded by his parents, three brothers, a sister, and parents-in-law.
A memorial service will be held for Jerry at Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel in Sun City West on Saturday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. If so inclined, a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or a may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019