Jerrell W. Brooks
Chandler - Jerrell W. Brooks, (Jerry), USAF Colonel (retired) age 89 passed away on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Chandler Center of the Arts located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225.
Jerrell W. Brooks was born in San Antonio, Texas to Marion and Viola Brooks on November 23, 1930.
Survived by wife, Sheila J. Brooks, daughters Nancy Littlewood (Mark) and Paula Giles, son Barry Brooks, sisters Janice Currie (Milton) and Donna Fuqua, six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren and four stepchildren. Proceeded in death by son Jerry Brooks, Jr., daughter Deborah Marston and sister Charlotte Brunstein.
Jerry joined the Marine Corp in 1947, the Naval Academy in 1950 and was commissioned in the USAF through ROTC and graduated from ASU in 1954. He served in the USAF in Vietnam and throughout the world. He had a military career for thirty (30) years, awarded the Bronze Star and retired from the USAF in 1977. Moved to Chandler, AZ in 1977 and worked in the private sector and gained an Engineering Degree from ASU. He became a City of Chandler Council Member from 1982 - 1984 and served as the Mayor of the City of Chandler, AZ from 1984 - 1988. He was an inspirational leader and visionary who dreamed of a community with high-tech industries, employment and a shared-use cultural facility for the city's students and citizens. Through his tireless efforts, the Chandler Center of the Arts was born in 1989 and is now a world-class art performing center celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020. He retired from politics and civic services in 2012.
Memorials may be given to the Chandler Center of the Arts - Jerry Brooks Legacy Fund or the Hospice of the Valley. Services are arranged by Bueler Chandler Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020