Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
New World Estates Club House
W. Golden Lane
Glendale, AZ
Glendale - Jerri K. Harris (September 17, 1938 - December 21, 2018). Born in Albuquerque, NM. Jerri graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1956. She worked as a real estate agent in Arizona, New Mexico and Wyoming. Jerri is predeceased to son John Greg Harris; survived by sons, Glen Harris; Brian Harris and wife Dawn Harris; daughter, Lori K. Harris and husband Jim Smith; brothers John E. Carroll and Alan Dean Carroll; Aunt, Helen Hatton Moseley and Uncle Marvin Moseley, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and four nieces. Jerri passed away at her home in Glendale, Arizona on December 21, 2018.

Always perky, Jerri will be remembered as a warm-hearted, witty, and fun-loving individual.

A celebration of life will be held March 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM. New World Estates Club House., W. Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 19, 2019
