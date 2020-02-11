|
Jerry Allen Hoffman
Cave Creek - Jerry Allen Hoffman, 67, of Cave Creek, AZ passed away on February 9, 2020 with his family by his side. Jerry was born on March 25, 1952 in Berwyn, IL to Clarence and Agnes (Cave) Hoffman. He was the eldest of two children and graduated from Hinsdale South High School in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart Lynn (Minick) in 1971 and shared 48 years of a joyful and happy marriage. Jerry was a firefighter for the Hinsdale (Illinois) Fire Department. In 1977, Jerry and Lynn made Phoenix their home to raise their family. He dedicated his life to being a precision machinist, and a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America and the American Red Cross, to name just a few. Later in life he blessed others with his keen eye and art for photography and owned Award Winning Photography. Jerry is survived by his wife, Lynn, daughter, Julie (Joel) Kodicek, son, Brian (Michelle), daughter Christine (John) Asher, son, Timothy (Dorian), his sister Karen (Paul) Schellhase, 7 grandchildren: Victoria, Alexa & Amanda Hoffman, Owen and Emily Kodicek, Madilyn Hoffman, Michael Asher and 5 step grandchildren: John Asher IV and Sydney, Noah, Andrew and Jayden Vanegas. Jerry was a great man of faith and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. Visitation will take place at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd on Friday, February 14 at 5:00 pm with rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 32648 N. Cave Creek Rd. on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 am. A private interment will take place at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020