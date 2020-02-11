Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
32648 N. Cave Creek Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Allen Hoffman


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Allen Hoffman Obituary
Jerry Allen Hoffman

Cave Creek - Jerry Allen Hoffman, 67, of Cave Creek, AZ passed away on February 9, 2020 with his family by his side. Jerry was born on March 25, 1952 in Berwyn, IL to Clarence and Agnes (Cave) Hoffman. He was the eldest of two children and graduated from Hinsdale South High School in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart Lynn (Minick) in 1971 and shared 48 years of a joyful and happy marriage. Jerry was a firefighter for the Hinsdale (Illinois) Fire Department. In 1977, Jerry and Lynn made Phoenix their home to raise their family. He dedicated his life to being a precision machinist, and a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America and the American Red Cross, to name just a few. Later in life he blessed others with his keen eye and art for photography and owned Award Winning Photography. Jerry is survived by his wife, Lynn, daughter, Julie (Joel) Kodicek, son, Brian (Michelle), daughter Christine (John) Asher, son, Timothy (Dorian), his sister Karen (Paul) Schellhase, 7 grandchildren: Victoria, Alexa & Amanda Hoffman, Owen and Emily Kodicek, Madilyn Hoffman, Michael Asher and 5 step grandchildren: John Asher IV and Sydney, Noah, Andrew and Jayden Vanegas. Jerry was a great man of faith and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. Visitation will take place at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd on Friday, February 14 at 5:00 pm with rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 32648 N. Cave Creek Rd. on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 am. A private interment will take place at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now