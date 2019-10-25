|
|
Jerry Avakian
Scottdale - Jerry Avakian, 74 of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on October 20, 2019 with family by his side. He was of Armenian Descent, born in Jerusalem and lived in Methuen and Westford, MA. He was an electrical engineer and project manager for Digital and Compaq specializing in facility development in MA, AZ and CA for 30 plus years before resigning to focus on the design and construction of Armenian Apostolic Church in Scottsdale. Jerry was also a loving husband to Joanne Avakian for over 50 years. They have two children, Kristen and husband David Molin and Raphy and wife Heidi. He is also survived by his brother Harry and wife Alice and sister Ankine Vartanian, and grandchildren Amelia, Audrey and Kayson and his mother Amber Burk who all will remember "Papa" as their biggest fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jerry's funeral service at Saint Apkar Armenian Church at 8849 E. Cholla Street, Scottsdale on Tuesday 29 at 11 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019