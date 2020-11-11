Jerry Bernard Overton



Sun City West - Jerry Bernard Overton, lately of Sun City West, AZ, passed away on November 2nd, 2020. Born in Kansas City, MO in 1933 to Philip and Celina (Cart) Overton, Jerry married Grace Gale in 1958, and earned a Master of Mining Engineering in 1959. His career took him from the U.S. Naval and Missile Aeronautics Center at Pt. Mugu, CA to several engineering and aeronautics firms before he bought and ran Spokane Transformer.



A truly civic-minded man, Jerry served on the Spokane Youth Sports Association, the Washington State Transportation Commission, and the Litchfield Park City Council. He represented District 15 (now District 22) in the Arizona House of Representatives for eight years. After retiring, Jerry was elected to the Advent Episcopal Church vestry and the PORA and the Sun City West (SCW) Community Fund boards and was granted emeritus status by the SCW Posse for nearly ten years of service.



Jerry loved golfing, fishing, traveling, and his family. He is survived by his wife Grace Overton, daughter Cindy Brown, son Daniel Overton, and grandchildren Breanne, Trevor, and Derek Overton. Those wishing to honor Jerry's life may make donations to Advent Episcopal, the SCW Community Fund, or the SCW Posse.









