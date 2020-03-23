|
|
Jerry Chalupnik
Jerry Charles Chalupnik of Phoenix AZ, passed away peacefully from a prolonged illness on March 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Born October 28, 1934 to Maxine Sladek and Jerry Chalupnik in Cedar Rapids, IA, he moved to Long Beach, CA in 1945 and became a commercial fisherman at the age of 12, helping his father run the family business. He entered the University of Iowa in 1951, earning a bachelor's degree in marketing. Jerry married his college sweetheart and love of his life, Nancy, in 1955. They moved back to Long Beach, CA, taking a job with Johns-Manville Corp. After a short time, they moved to San Diego, CA and in 1958 settled in Phoenix, AZ. Jerry worked with J-M for 30 years as the Arizona territory rep., retiring in 1986. Soon after retirement, he started his own business, JC Chalupnik & Associates Inc., representing numerous roofing related businesses until 2015. Jerry was a skilled salesman and ran a reputable company. He had an excellent work ethic and was totally committed to providing for his family.
During his years with J-M and thereafter, he participated actively in the roofing profession, contributing time and treasure supporting The ARCA (Arizona Roofing Contractors Assoc.), Producers Council, CSI, and Arizona Insulation Contractors Association. Jerry always had a love for the roofing industry and remained friends with many of his past clients until his death.
Jerry was a man of deep faith and strong convictions, as he was a devout Catholic Christian and a fervent prayer warrior. He was also an active and passionate nature enthusiast. He loved his country and spent much of his free time hunting and fishing from Alaska to Cabo, and all throughout Arizona. He could often be found enjoying the outdoors with his family at his beloved cabin in Oak Creek Canyon, AZ. His legacy of faith and his appreciation of nature have been passed on to his loved ones.
Together, Jerry and Nancy raised 4 children, have 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy, and one sister, Judy Schnorr of Torrance, CA; his children, Dr. Jerry Michael; Robert and his children, Robby, Jerry Joseph, and Alissa; Tony, his wife Cheryl and their children, Anthony, Jonathan, Mary, and Daniel; Mary, her husband Dominick and children, Christy and Andrew. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Baylee, Teddy, Mitchell, Porter, Niko, Woody, London Grace, and one more due in April. The family he leaves will always cherish their time spent with him.
Services are being postponed due to Covid-19 nationwide quarantine and will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Kate Fannin Chapel, 5962 W. Robin Lane, Glendale, AZ, 85310, or his home parish of Sts. Simon and Jude Cathedral of Phoenix, AZ, 6351 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ, 85017. For tributes and updates, please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020