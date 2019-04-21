|
|
Jerry Coppinger
Phoenix - Jerry Coppinger passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on April 10th at the age of 87. Jerry was born to Thomas and Emily Gilbert in Scottsdale, Arizona. Growing up, Jerry split her time between Tempe, Arizona and Allendale, Illinois. She attended Tempe High School, where she met the love of her life and husband of 61 years, Roy Coppinger. Jerry and Roy both attended Arizona State University. After graduation, Jerry became a teacher and spent much of her career at Crockett Elementary School in the Baltz district. She dedicated over 30 years to the profession and touched the lives of many students. Jerry, known to most as Mam, a name lovingly given to her by her grandchildren, will be remembered most by her vibrant and loving disposition. She shared many wonderful years with close friends and family. Mam's cheerful smile, quick wit, and spirited personality would light up the room. She had a way of making those she met feel special. Mam especially loved playing cards, watching Coronado Dons Baseball games, and spending time at her summer home in Pinetop, Arizona. Mam leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and friendship to all that knew her. She is survived by her three daughters Christy (Mark), Susie (Ray), Caralee (Kendall), her grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren who will cherish her memory in their hearts forever. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at 10:00 am at First Christian Church, 7405 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale, 85250. We encourage you to wear blue or turquoise as those were Jerry's favorite colors. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Jerry's honor to Season's Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019