Jerry D. Anderson, 78, was born December 1, 1941 in Dayton, Kentucky to Al and Aleen (Schweitzer) Anderson. He died on March 16, 2020, after fighting prostate cancer for six years.



Jerry grew up in Silver Grove, Kentucky and Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, attending Robert D. Johnson Elementary School and Highlands Middle School and High School in Fort Thomas. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with an economics degree in 1964. While there, he was instrumental in having his fraternity, Delta Kappa Nu, become a Beta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. In 1980, he was awarded a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio.



In 1965, Jerry began work at Ashland Oil Company in Ashland, Kentucky. In 1968, he returned to the Cincinnati area to work with then Cincinnati Gas & Electric Company in the Electric Planning Department. As Rate Economist, he developed a Service Area Economic Model which used local trends, as opposed the national trend paradigm of the time. This served as the model for accurately forecasting electric loads and peaks for many years to come.



Jerry was sworn into the U.S. Army Reserves on April 19, 1965 and reported to active duty; he was discharged on May 20, 1971.



In 1983, Jerry and his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he ran a data consulting firm until 1991. He then went to work for the state of Arizona, holding positions related to computers, energy, or both. He finished his career with the state working with the Corporation Committee. He was awarded the Governor's Recognition Award in 1994. In 2002, he received the Spirit of Excellence award for his support of quality principles and initiatives that promote continuous improvement in the Department of Economic Security.



In 2010, he formed Associated Regulatory Consultants, LLC. Through this company, he consulted for Arizona Public Service (APS) until his retirement in February 2012.



Jerry was never one to let grass grow under his feet. He was an active member in the Phoenix Sail and Power Squadron, a local squadron of the United States Power Squadron, achieving the status of Pilot. In 2009-2010, he was a Lieutenant Commander fulfilling the role of Administrative Officer. The Phoenix Sail and Power Squadron awarded him the Thunderbird Award in 2003 for outstanding service to the squadron, above and beyond the requirements of office and membership.



Jerry and his wife moved to Fountain Hills in July 1999. Jerry was continually active in his church, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. As a member of the Mission Team, he coordinated work schedules for his church members who volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for over 10 years. He was chosen to represent his church in an investigation of a mission, Haitians Helping Haitians, which would be opening an orphanage for some of the children whose parents died in Haiti's earthquake in January 2010 and which performed outreach to other Haitian families. Jerry spent a week with the director, Mr. Alexandre K. SaintJuste in Aquin, Haiti. Based on Jerry's report, the church supported Haitians Helping Haitians for many years. He was also an usher and communion assistant until his death. In his last days, he told his pastor that he was excited to die as he was going to see his Lord and Savior.



In March 2008 Jerry and his wife attended respective men's and women's Cursillo weekends. He became active in the Lutheran Cursillo Movement of Arizona, and for subsequent weekends participated as a member of the team presenting the retreats, first signing on as a Rookie Cook, then a Cook, and eventually presenting Rollos (talks). He met with his grouping brothers regularly on Thursday evenings for the past twelve years. He also participated in the men's Bible Study Group at SOTH.



Following his wife's example, Jerry joined the local conference of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, making home visits as part of a team, and assisting families with financial help, housing, medical, and dental services. He found this work to be especially rewarding to him. He was also responsible for keeping the conference's pantry stocked from donations.



In September 2014, he was sworn in as a Republican Precinct Committeeman. He served in this position until his passing.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Aleen Anderson, and his brother, Alan. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathryn, his daughter, Deborah Anderson (Andrew Burden) of Sooke, BC, Canada, and his son, Eric Reid Anderson (Rachel) of Phoenix, AZ, four grandchildren, Tanner, Alison, Olivia, and Elle, his sister Peggy (Sandy Dunn) of Venice, FL, sister-in-law, Karen Anderson of Corryton, TN, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. Fountain Hills, AZ.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 17444, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268; the Lutheran Cursillo Movement of Arizona, P.O. Box 27374, Tempe, AZ 85285-7374; or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.









