|
|
Jerry Doyle Hoffman
Scottsdale - Jerry Doyle Hoffman age 76, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family and friends, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Jerry was born July 3rd, 1942 in Decatur, Indiana. He was the middle of 3 children with brother Tom and sister Sally, and was a spunky redhead basketball player who won the 1959 Sectional Champs in Indiana, one of the proudest moments in this life. He met the love of his life Linda Drean in Chicago when they were the social chairs of a group and got to pick the band together. Jerry was larger than life and danced and socialized better than anyone in the world! They had 2 children, Anne Marie (Hoffman) Trauter and Jerry Doyle Hoffman Jr. who miss him tremendously, as their mother passed away in 1984. In 1988 he moved to Arizona and started Amalgamated Food Brokerage and was a successful businessman and friend in the community. He sold his company in 2006, near the time he was lucky enough to meet the 2nd love of his life Sandie Hoffman. In retirement they lived in both Chicago and Rome where they became part of the culture as only Jerry would!
Jerry is survived by his brother Tom, wife Sandie and her 3 sons and 9 grandchildren, daughter Anne, son in law Clinton, and grandchildren Addison and Preston, along with his sons Jerry Jr and Eric. Memorial Services will be held July 3rd, which would have been Jerry's 77th birthday, at 10am at Valley Presbyterian Church 6947 E McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, 85253. A Celebration of Life reception will take place following the service at Jerry's favorite wine bar, Uncorked 17205 N Scottsdale Road, Suite 140, Scottsdale, 85255.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019