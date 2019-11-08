|
|
Jerry G. Taylor
Casa Grande - Jerry G. Taylor, 81, passed away peacefully in his home on October 31, 2019. He leaves behind his beautiful wife, Carolyn, of 61 years; four children Kent (Victoria), Kellie (Don), Allison (Eric); Kristen; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Clea; and more friends than one could count. There will be a "Bottoms Up to Jerry" Open House from 1:00-4:00PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Robbie's in Rimrock, 5155 N Dave Wingfield Rd, Rimrock, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jerry's memory to: Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Department Auxiliary, 3420 E Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock, Arizona 86335; or East Valley Hospice, 1311 W Chandler Blvd #200, Chandler, AZ 85224. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019