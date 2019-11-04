|
|
Jerry J. Hollis
Jerry Johnson Hollis, loving husband and father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on October 16, 2019. Jerry was born on October 31, 1934 in Algiers, Indiana to Randall and Gayle Hollis. He grew up valuing both hard work and the importance of a good education. Jerry received his BS in Engineering from the University of Evansville followed by an MBA from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.
Throughout his professional career, Jerry held numerous engineering management positions, eventually retiring from ITT Canon as General Manager. He then went on to cofound Jerrick Connecting Devices and his own company, Arizona Contacts, building both into successful enterprises. Jerry was generous with both his time and expertise; he continually mentored and financially supported the growth of several individuals throughout his life. His loyal and genuinely giving nature made him someone others could trust and rely upon to help them achieve their goals.
Having grown up in a small Southern Indiana town, Jerry wanted his sons Joe and Jeff to learn the same important life lessons that he did. He loved nothing more than to take his sons hunting and fishing and attending St. Louis Cardinals and Blues games with them. He used these activities as opportunities to pass on his values and wisdom to his boys. Nothing compared to Jerry's love for his family. When Jerry was not working he was an avid golfer at the Arizona Country Club and Forest Highlands Golf Club. He was thrilled with his opportunities to play at many historic and venerated courses such as St. Andrews. In addition to his love for golf, Jerry was involved in church and charitable activities during his life. He made many friends along the way with some going back to childhood and college days. He kept them close throughout his life and truly loved and valued his lifelong friends.
Jerry is survived by his childhood sweetheart Joan, who he was married to for 63 wonderful years, his son Joe and his wife Devin, granddaughters Jaclyn (husband Ben), Jamie (husband Scott), and his four great-grandchildren Harper, Kingston, Jude and Juliette. These are the people who brought him the most joy in life.
Jerry was preceded in death by his infant daughter Jill Ann, and his adult son Jeffery Kent. His family, while missing him greatly, takes much comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his loved ones in Heaven.
A Memorial Service will be held at Arizona Community Church on November 7, at 1 pm; all are welcome. A private Celebration of Life will follow at the Arizona Country Club, November 7, from 2:30 to 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019