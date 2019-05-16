|
|
Jerry Lee Ewart
Phoenix - Jerry Lee Ewart (J.R.), age 64 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at John C. Lincoln Hospital. He was born July 21, 1954, in Little Washington, Pennsylvania, to Franklin "Dutch" and Dorothy Ewart. J.R. lived a life with an appreciation for family and friends. During his life, he coached many of his children's sports teams, remained a diehard Patriot's fan (in the good times and the bad), told the best (and worst) jokes, nicknamed everybody, dragged people along on road trips to places nobody had ever heard of and managed to have meaningful conversations even with complete strangers. His kind heart and quick wit was what we all came to know and love Jerry for. He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Dorothy and brother, Tim. He is survived by son, Chad and daughter, Trina (Blake); his twin brother, Terry; brothers and sisters, Sandy (Jim), Doug (Pauline), Greg (Jean), Cheryl (Bob) and Stacey (Jon); his long time girlfriend, Dianna; his grandchildren, Avery, Mason, Cohen and Chase; 43 nieces and nephews as well as his dogs, Brody and Spinner. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Jerry are invited to a memorial and catered reception at Phoenix Memorial Park at 200 W Beardsley at 5pm on Friday, May 17th, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 16, 2019