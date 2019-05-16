Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Phoenix Memorial Park
200 W Beardsley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Ewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lee Ewart


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Lee Ewart Obituary
Jerry Lee Ewart

Phoenix - Jerry Lee Ewart (J.R.), age 64 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at John C. Lincoln Hospital. He was born July 21, 1954, in Little Washington, Pennsylvania, to Franklin "Dutch" and Dorothy Ewart. J.R. lived a life with an appreciation for family and friends. During his life, he coached many of his children's sports teams, remained a diehard Patriot's fan (in the good times and the bad), told the best (and worst) jokes, nicknamed everybody, dragged people along on road trips to places nobody had ever heard of and managed to have meaningful conversations even with complete strangers. His kind heart and quick wit was what we all came to know and love Jerry for. He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Dorothy and brother, Tim. He is survived by son, Chad and daughter, Trina (Blake); his twin brother, Terry; brothers and sisters, Sandy (Jim), Doug (Pauline), Greg (Jean), Cheryl (Bob) and Stacey (Jon); his long time girlfriend, Dianna; his grandchildren, Avery, Mason, Cohen and Chase; 43 nieces and nephews as well as his dogs, Brody and Spinner. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Jerry are invited to a memorial and catered reception at Phoenix Memorial Park at 200 W Beardsley at 5pm on Friday, May 17th, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now