Jerry Paul Boyington



Glendale - On the afternoon of July 31, 2020, Jerry passed away at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, AZ due to complications from hernia surgery. Unfortunately, this occurred during a ban on hospital visitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that his family was unable to be by his side at the time of his passing.



Jerry was born October 24, 1950, in Kenosha, WI to Harold and Marilyn Boyington. When Jerry was seven, his dad sold the family farm and headed west looking for work, settling in Phoenix, AZ. Jerry attended Madison Rose Lane Elementary School and Central High School ('68). After high school, he joined the Army and served in Vietnam as a radio operator in the 459th Signal Battalion. When he returned to civilian life, he worked with his dad as a carpet installer and later teamed up with his brother Mike to open Boyington Brothers' Floor Covering. After more than 20 years in the floor covering business, his knees failed him. He shifted careers, working as a telephone operator and insurance salesman, eventually retiring as a customer service representative with American Express.



Jerry suffered many setbacks in his life and proved to be incredibly resilient. His challenges included being diagnosed with Wegener's disease and being born deaf in one ear. He endured the flooding of his home, the burning down of his business, and the permanent loss of his left eye. Undoubtedly, his biggest setback, from which he never really recovered, was the loss of his daughter Beverley Ramos in 2018 after her five-year battle with cancer.



Jerry was an exceptional friend to many people and had an uncanny ability to make others feel special; he did an outstanding job of keeping in touch with lifelong friends. He loved playing with his weekly poker groups, making trips to the casino, watching sports (especially Sunday football) and hunting and fishing with friends and family. He was a dedicated father to his son Justin (Christine) and daughter Beverley and a loving grandfather to Annabelle and Madeleine Boyington and Joshua Ramos. He is also survived by his sister Cathy Ray, brother Mike (Cosette), and a countless number of extended family and friends who all will miss him dearly.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store