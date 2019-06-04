|
Jerry R. Hayes
- - Jerry R. Hayes passed away on May 28, 2019. He was born in Denver, Colorado on July 3, 1934, to Francis and Bonita Martha (Josenhanis) Hayes. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1953. Graduating from the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana with a BA in Journalism in 1957. He was a member of Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Honorary and Sigma Alpha Epsilon Social Fraternity.
Working at many newspapers, from Montana to Idaho, Illinois, to Texas, Washington and finally to Phoenix, Arizona in 1970. He was the Classified Advertising Manager for the Arizona Republic from 1979 to 1992. Jerry is survived by a loving partner Edna Gillis, a son lee Fredrick Hayes, a daughter Linda Marie Hayes, and grandson, Austin Strand Hayes. He served on active duty with the United States Naval Reserve attached to carrier attack squadron from 1957-1976. A brief memorial service will be held at 12:00 Friday, June 7th at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley Road, Phoenix, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 4 to June 5, 2019
