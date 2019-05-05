Services
Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary
116 W 1St St
Smith Center, KS 66967
(785) 282-6691
Jerry Russell Strother

Jerry Russell Strother
Jerry Russell Strother,77, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Smith Center Health and Rehab after a six month battle with cancer.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alicia; children, Brian Strother (wife Angie) of Fort Collins, Colorado and Kristi Strother of Castle Rock, Colorado; sister, Sally Allen of Cheyenne, Wyoming; grandsons, Quentin and Ethan Strother of Fort Collins, Colorado; as well as many cousins, other relatives and numerous friends, including his best-man and childhood friend, Bob Bauchman of Phoenix, Arizona.

Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary: https://www.simmons-rentschler.com/
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
