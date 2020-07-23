Jerry Stevick



Peoria - Jerry Stevick, 74, passed away peacefully at home in Peoria, Arizona on July 17, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was the husband of Betty Stevick, to whom he had been married for over 50 years. Born in Billings, Montana, he was the son of Dale and Geraldine Stevick. He graduated from Laurel High School and joined the Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. Jerry and Betty spent much of their life in Billings, Montana before moving to the Phoenix area in 1997. Jerry worked as a truck driver for over 40 years, retiring in 2013.



He is survived by his wife Betty, son Dale and his husband Michael, grandchildren Nicholas and Kaylin, and daughter-in-law Jennifer. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brothers Larry Ward, Steve Ward, Doug Stevick, and Jim Stevick.



Jerry was a vibrant individual, endlessly "tinkering" on a variety of projects. He was full of spirit to the very end and will be missed by all of those blessed to have known him.









