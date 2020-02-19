|
Jerry T Bergman
Payson - 1932-2020 Jerry T Bergman (Husband, Dad, Pap, Poppa) entered eternal life on Feb 3. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elda Mae & George, brother Gene, sisters Joanne and Jane, son Thomas, daughter Linda, grandson Robert, two nephews, Freddy and Kim. He is survived by his loving high school sweetheart wife, Dora, daughter Kathie (Robert), son Robert, Daughter-in-law, Lorraine, 8 grandchildren Melinda, Laura, David (Autumn), Amy, Eric (Breanne), Dana, Jeromy (Chantel) and Richard, 14 great-grand children, Phillip, Merrideth, Dyllan, Robby, Skylar, Samantha, Wyatt, Gage, Mikella, Payton, Parker, Laila, Joclynn, and Lyle, and 2 great-great granddaughters Selene and Persephone, 2 brothers George(Sandy) and John (Pat), Sister-in-law Peg, and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Pennsylvania, raised in Ohio and relocated to Arizona (He got tired of shoveling snow).
He had his own General Contracting business for many, many years. He was very active with all of his kids in Scouts, Little League, and softball. He taught all the kids how to hunt and fish. There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. If it was broken, take it to Ole Jer, Pap, Poppa.
When it was time to retire he chose Payson. He always said he was busier in retirement than he was when he worked. He became known in Payson as "The Tomato Man". He grew an amazing garden from his own greenhouse and shared the bounty of healthy plants and vegetables with family, neighbors and friends. He knew every aisle in the grocery stores, the hardware store and the plant store. He made friends wherever he was and always willing to help anyone if he could.
We will all miss his wicked sense of humor, his quips that we all say today, "Git er done", It is what it is", "Not now, pretty soon", "No problem".
At his request, there is no service. He donated his body to Science Care for medical research.
We would like to thank the "ANGELS" of Hospice of Payson. We are eternally grateful for their loving guidance and support. We ask that if you wish to donate, please do so to or to the Cancer Research. Or plant a tree in his honor.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020