Jess Starkey
Jess Starkey

Chicago - Jess Starkey, 82 of Chicago, Illinois.

He was born September 22, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois.

He was a die hard Cubs fan and proud veteran of U.S. Army.

Survived by his wife, Sandra, son Eric, son Steve Limoncello, daughter Tiffany, brother Frank (Linda), and sister Therese. Proud grandpa of six grand kids, and had many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jess was big in education, he has donated his body to the healthcare team at Midwestern University.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
