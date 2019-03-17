|
|
Jesse Allen
Scottsdale - Jesse Allen, 90, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on March 5, 2019. Jesse was born April 24, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology before enlisting in the US Air Force, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service during the Korean War. He later joined Lockheed-Georgia Company as a test pilot, where he remained until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Gwen, son, Michael, and daughter, Jennifer, and two grandchildren, Christopher and Alena. Donations can be made to the Phoenician Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019