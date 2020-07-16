Jesse G. Robinson



Jesse G. Robinson, 90, passed peacefully on July 7, 2020 with his wife, Nellie, his son Steve, and his daughter-in-law Peggy with him in their home in Mesa, AZ. Jesse's legacy is three children, six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren along with dozens of Boy Scouts he mentored and guided in the '60's and '70's as a Scoutmaster in Phoenix.



Jesse was born and raised in Cabot, AR. He joined the Navy in 1947, retired honorably in 1967, and moved to Phoenix, AZ. He worked at Patterson Dental Supply as a Merchandise Manager for the next 25 years and retired to Payson, AZ. He moved to Mesa in 2015 with his wife, who he spent the last five years of his life caring for.



Jesse will be remembered by all who knew him as an instant friend, a straight shooter, a big heart, and a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



He will be buried at St. Michael the Archangel Monastery in New Mexico where one of his grandsons is a monk.



He is survived by his wife Nellie, his son Steve (Peggy) Robinson, and daughter Lani (Todd) Swan. He is preceded in death by his son, Patrick Robinson.









