Jesse J Olivas Jr passed away May 26, 2020 at his Gilbert home. Jesse was born in Phoenix where he attended Alta Vista Grade School and Cortez High School. As a youth, he spent many years as a paperboy for the Phoenix Gazette Newspaper. He attended ASU, joined the US Air Force and served in Viet Nam and Germany. Until his retirement he spent 33 years at Honeywell in the Tempe plant and at the San Tan site.



Jesse had a passion for the outdoors, especially in northern AZ, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. His love of the outdoors made a cruise to Alaska and trips to mountain resorts in Utah and New Mexico his favorite vacations. We will miss his grilling skills and the turkey he smoked every Thanksgiving.



He is preceded in death by his father Jesse J Olivas Sr, his mother Alexandra (Peralta) Olivas and his sister Jo-Ann Olivas Glassey. Surviving family include his wife Deanne, his son Jesse, his step daughter Andrea Ortega (Richard), his step son Darren Vande Voorde (Claudia), his sister Norma Rhodes (Fred), his sister Gloria Cervantes (Adan), his brother George and his nephews and nieces.



Jesse, we love you and will miss you greatly. You will continue to live in the memory and hearts of all those who loved you.



A celebration of life with family and friends will occur at a future date. You may email jolivasmemorial@gmail.com for more info.









