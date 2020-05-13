Jesse Lee Cox



Born to Ida and Noah Cox, in Sulfur Springs, Texas on the 13th of April, 1931. Jesse Lee Cox regularly attended elementary schooling in his younger years and grew up to hold multiple careers in the drywall industry. He worked for; Universal Drywall, Anchor Drywall, and CC Drywall you could say Mr. Cox was a bit of a handy man. He also found eternal love in Mrs. Edyth Rose Moore together they wed and gave life to four sons. Jesse Cox was also a Southern Baptist. On his spare time Jesse enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. He was also a member of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Mounted Posse.



Jesse Lee Cox passed away at 89 years of age, at home in Scottsdale, Arizona.



He is preceded in death by both of his beloved parents Noah and Ida Cox. Brothers; Clarence Cox and Clyde Cox. Son; J. Craig Cox. And Granddaughter; Lindsay Dawn Cox.



Jesse Cox is survived by his one and only; Edyth Rose Cox. Sons; Ricky L. Cox, Michial Lynn Cox, and Perry Duane Cox. Grandchildren; Angelina Hartl, Stephanie Gunsales, Riki Sadler, Danny Price, Jesse Cox, Sarah Frandrup, Liane Cox, Jhio Molena, and Beverly Cox. Great Grandchildren; Zoye Thurman, Zak Thurman, Sebastien Hartl, Jessi Jean Cox, Elise Cox, Riley Frandrup, Brody Frandrup, and Vivian Hartl.



He will greatly missed by all.



If you would like to make a donation in honor of Jesse Lee Cox, any memorial funds are going towards the Make A Wish Foundation.









