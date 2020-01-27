|
|
Jesse R. Wyatt
Chandler - Jesse R. Wyatt, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Jesse was born to Robert and Frances Bell Wyatt on August 13, 1930 in Uvalde, Texas. He grew up the youngest of four siblings in the Hill Country of southern Texas and attended Sabinal High School before his family moved to Alpine, Texas, where he finished high school in 1947. He received his Bachelor of Science degree at Sul Ross University in 1950 and went on to serve with the Navy Seabees during the Korean War stationed on Guam. After the service, Jesse was a surveyor for the Texas Highway Department but went back to school to earn his Civil Engineering degree at the University of Texas in January 1958. From there he became a registered Professional Engineer in both Civil and Structural Engineering. On September 6, 1958 in Austin, TX, he married Ruby Raschke, and the couple had two children. During this time, he worked for the Portland Cement Association and transferred to Phoenix, Arizona with his young family in the Spring of 1966. Upon leaving PCA, he started his own consulting firm specializing in tilt-up wall construction and concrete failures. Jesse was a huge history buff, enjoyed watching old Western movies and college football (go Longhorns!) and listened to Big Band music. He spent a significant amount of time researching his family's genealogy and published his findings in 2015. Jesse was very proud to be a Son of the Republic of Texas. While he lived in Arizona, his heart was always in Texas where he vacationed and visited as often as he could. Jesse is survived by his wife Ruby; his daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Greg Thatcher; his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Patty Wyatt; grandchildren Amanda, Cristi, Jessica; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Frances Brookshier and brothers, Edward and Robert Jr. A celebration of his life will be held on January 31 at Hansen Mortuary Chapel, 8314 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020 at 1:30 pm. His ashes will be laid to rest near his family in Sabinal, TX.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020