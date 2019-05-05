Services
Phoenix - Jessie V. Trujillo, 91 of Phoenix, passed away on May 1, 2019. She was born on Tempe, AZ to Juan and Encarnacion Villa. A lifelong resident of Arizona, she was a retired clerk for the Phoenix Police Department. She is preceded in death by her son John Trujillo. Jessie is survived by her loving family, Daughters; Gloria "Louie" Lucero, Lucille "Joe" Romo, Susan "Michael" Teskey. Daughter in Law; Penny Trujillo. Brother; Henry Villa, 12 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren and all the other children who loved her so much, they called her Grandma or Nana Jessie. Visitation will be held for Jessie on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 320. N. 20th Drive, Phoenix. Interment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
