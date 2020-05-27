Jesus (Jessie) Cardona
On May 5, 2020, Jesus (Jessie) Jose Medrano Cardona was called back home by our Lord, at the age of 78. Jessie was born in Saucillo, Chihuahua Mexico on January 1, 1942. He was raised in the city of Chihuahua before coming to the United States as a young man and received his citizenship. He lived in Bell Gardens, California and relocated to Phoenix, Az. On April 12, 1976, he received his GED and in the same year achieved a certificate of welding and worked as a welder fitter for 25 years. Jessie is survived by his wife of 38 years of marriage Rosalee Cardona, and 5 children, Ruby, Becky, Javier, Monica, and Jesus Jr, and 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, including a large loving family in Chihuahua, Mexico. A mass in his memory will be held Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Parish at 1421 S 12th St. Phoenix, Az. 85034.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
