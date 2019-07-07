|
|
Jesus Jose Amavisca Rosales
- - Jesus Jose Amavisca Rosales, passed away on June 14, 2019, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Funeral services were held on June 19, 2019 Jesus in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Jesus also known as JJ or Chuy, was born to Julio & Manuela Rosales on Sept. 18,1953, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was raised and lived in Santa Maria, a township of Phoenix, where he attended Fowler Elementary and graduated from Tolleson Union High School in 1972. After graduating, TUHS he worked various job, to include Associated Grocers. He married, had three children, then moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico, where he worked mining potash, just outside of Carlsbad, until he retired. Jesus is survived by his children; daughters, Christina, Michele & son Matthew, a grandson & granddaughter; siblings' sisters, Rosario Jimenez, Teresa Rascon; brothers, Julio & Ramon Rosales, several nieces and nephews. On Saturday, July 13, 2019 a Rosary and Memorial Service will be held in Phoenix, AZ, to celebrate Jesus' life, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission at 3pm, located at 6807 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, AZ. Following the services, family & friends are invited to gather at the Rosales Family home for a reception to remember and celebrate our beloved brother, who will dearly be missed and always remain in our hearts and thoughts.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 7 to July 12, 2019