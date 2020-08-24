1/
Jesus M. Navarrette
1950 - 2020
Jesus M. Navarrette

El Mirage - Jesus M. Navarrette known as Junior or Jesse passed away in the early morning hours on Aug 17, 2020. Jesse was born on 5-4-50 in Clint, Texas. And lived most of his life in Arizona. He was a proud service member of the Army.

He is survived by his children; Ruben, Jesse, Theresa, Manuel and Felicia and 9 grand children. His brothers Manuel and Felipe. His Sisters Carmen, Teresa, Lupe, Yolanda and Anita and lots of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Lydia Navarrette and brothers Richard and Raul Navarrette.

He was a sports lover, his favorite football team being the Miami Dolphins.

Viewing will be held at Palm Valley Funeral Home in Sun City 8-26-20 from 4-8. Burial will be at Veterans National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 8-27-20.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palm Valley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palm Valley Funeral Home
10761 W Grand Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-7702
