Jesus Molina Hernandez
Phoenix - Jesus Molina Hernandez, 87, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on April 14, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1931 in Laveen, Arizona. Jesus was a cherished husband and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene.
He was a beloved father of five children Richard(Sylvia), Herman(Alicia), Morris(Naomi), Nori(O'lynn), Sonya(Debbie), 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Two sisters, Hortencia Cota & Angie Subia. Jesus is preceded in death by parents Louis and Carlota, siblings Edelmida (Minnie), Victoria, Luis, Lilly, Henry, Octavio and Carlota. Jesus retired from the City of Phoenix as a Motorized Street Sweeper Operator and was a barber by trade, was an active member of Woodman of the World Fraternal Order and American Legion Post 35. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, was a veteran of the Korean Conflict receiving the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze service stars, Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, National Defense Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal.
Visitation/Rosary will be held from 4PM-8PM, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary, 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix. Funeral Mass 10AM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church 141 N. Macdonald, Mesa. Burial at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery 1562 E. Baseline Rd, Mesa. Jesus' final request was to be surrounded by lots of flowers. Please feel welcome to send flowers to Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
