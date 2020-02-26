|
Jesus Monroy
Born on July 16 1945 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Passed on February 5, 2020 in Arizona. He is survived by his wife Maria Estela Monroy and their 5 children Angel, Fabiolia, Luis, Vianney, and Xochitl. His 11 grandchildren Anthony, Renee, Marilyn, Justine, Mia, Diego, Ralphie, Devin, Itzel, Romeo, and Roman. His 2 Great Grandchildren. Ricardo and Noah.
Services will be Friday March 6 in California. Mass will be held at 10 am at St Johns in Baldwin Park proceeding to graveside at Resurrection Cemetery in Rosemead. Reception will be held at Swiss Banquet Hall in Whitter at 12:30
