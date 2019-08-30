Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
11001 N 40th Street
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Inurnment
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Cemetery
2033 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Jesus Sanchez Obituary
Jesus Sanchez

Phoenix - On Wednesday, August 28th 2019, Jesus Sanchez went home to our heavenly Father after bravely battling Stage IV colon cancer for over 2.5 years. Jesus was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his loving wife Rosalia, his son Jay, daughter Meredith, daughter-in-law Marisa, and grandchildren Elijah and Fiona, along with many nieces, nephews, brothers, sister and brother-in- laws. Jesus will be dearly missed and remembered by his family, friends, and his community from St. Joseph Catholic Church by his unending faith, incredible voice, his love, compassion, selflessness, and sense of humor. Please join the Sanchez Family for Jesus' viewing and rosary on Friday, August 30th from 4-7 pm and for Mass on Saturday, August 31st at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church.11001 N 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028. Inurnment will take place Wednesday, September 4th at 11 am at St. Francis Cemetery. 2033 N 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Please contact St. Joseph Catholic Church for additional information at (602) 996-5120.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 30, 2019
