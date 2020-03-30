|
Jew "Jack" Song
Gold Canyon - Jew Jackson Song AKA (Jack Song) was born July 7, 1929 and passed away on March 25, 2020. He is now up in heaven enjoying his first taste of God's heavenly dim sum feast.
Jack was born in Chandler, Arizona and grew up in Scottsdale. He attended the little Red Schoolhouse and graduated from Scottsdale High School. He was very scrappy and played on the high school football team. Jack served as a non-commissioned officer in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He attended Arizona State College (now Arizona State University) and received a BS degree in Business Marketing. In 1961, Jack opened China Lil's restaurant in Scottsdale and after many successful years moved the restaurant to the Scottsdale Mall in the building which is now AZ88. After he closed China Lil's, he opened J. Chew and Co., a jazz bar and grill. With his affinity for the wild, wild west, he liked to call his bar a "saloon". Jack was a true music lover. In his saloon, he featured many jazz musicians; including Nadine Jansen, Nancy Gee and other local artists. His saloon was also a place for many guests such as Wynton Marsalis, who would treat patrons to impromptu sets after performances at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Jack was a man of few words but a master of many off-the-wall comments, funny quips and one liners. He had many friends and was always authentic, genuine and a great listener. He was known for wearing funny hats, suspenders and for being kind and generous to all. Scottsdale Mayor Herb Drinkwater awarded Jack the title of "Mayor of Scottsdale's Chinatown" and officially proclaimed July 7th as Jack Song Day.
Jack married Alice Irene Gardner in 1956. Although they met in Scottsdale, they had to drive to New Mexico to get married since interracial marriages were illegal in Arizona. They divorced in 1975. Jack remarried in 1990 to Mary Wee, who has been his loving partner to this day. Jack's brothers and sisters were all successful in their individual ways and each made their mark in Arizona and on the world. Martin Wahl, Joe Song, , May Kent, Mary Wong, Lucy Tang, John Song & George Song all preceded Jack in death. He is survived by his wife Mary, his sister Eva Tang, his children; Jew Jackson Song Jr. (Jason), Mitchell Song and Jennifer Song Sheldon, his grandchildren; Ed, Mike, Kimberly, Carolyn, McKenzie and Casey and great grandchildren; Claire, Elise, Iris, Gordon and Bodin.
"It is so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been had it never shone"
Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020