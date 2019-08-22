|
|
Jewel Lee Hobson
- - Jewel Hobson passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. She was born Jewel Lee Hale on August 22, 1931 in Kansas City, MO. Jewel and her family moved to Southern California when she was in high school. She graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1949. Soon after her move, she met her life companion, Melvin Hobson. Mel and Jewel married in October 1949 and settled in Covina, CA, where they had two sons, James and John. After her retirement, Jewel and Mel moved to Chandler, Arizona in 1999.
Jewel spent her years raising her two sons introducing them to little league and a lifelong love of baseball, swimming and music. When it came time to send her boys to college, she started working and quickly was promoted to a Branch Manager at Security Pacific Bank. The college years for her sons began a lifelong love of USC football.
Jewel loved her family, her dogs and grand doggies, music, and watching and collecting movies, especially the classics.
Jewel was strong and giving, always putting her family, sons, and granddaughters first. She was graceful, funny, and kind until the end, even as dementia took away much of her memory. She was always able to laugh at herself and put everyone at ease. Christmas was her favorite holiday to celebrate and give her friends and family just the right gifts, sometimes sending her husband shopping on Christmas Eve for one last surprise. She was an excellent baker, carrying and passing on the family Christmas tradition of baking "Grandma's" chocolate chip cookies and fudge with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her two sons: James and his wife, Sandy, of Tempe, AZ; John and his wife, Wendy, of Normal, IL; and granddaughters, Beth Sartino and her husband, Dom; Lauren Hobson and Kristen Hobson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Melvin Hobson.
"Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all" - Proverbs 21:9
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to @https://www.alz.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 22, 2019