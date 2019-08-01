|
|
Jewell Charmaine Rihs
Chandler - Jewell Charmaine Rihs, 93 passed away on June 28, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. Jewell was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Josephine and William Petersen. She met the love of her life, Paul J. Rihs, when he returned from serving in the United States Army during WWII. Jewell and Paul were married on May 4, 1946. Jewel was a comptometer operator for the Kraft Company in Chicago. She was a member of the Kraft Choral Club where she enjoyed performing with the club on the radio along with Bing Crosby during Easter and Christmas shows. Paul moved to Phoenix to secure his job prior to the Rihs family moving to Arizona in 1952 escaping the cold weather in Chicago.
Jewell loved living in Arizona where she and Paul raised their children and were Charter Members of Mount of Olive Lutheran Church. She continued to enjoy singing with the church choir, teaching classes, and serving in leadership positions. She worked for Diamonds Department store as a sales auditor until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her son Christian and daughter Denise Charmaine Rihs Gallagher. Jewell is survived by her loving husband, Paul J. Rihs, sons: Paul (Bill) Rihs and his wife Sharon of Phoenix, Arizona, and Bradley Rihs of Vernon, Arizona. She is also survived by her grandsons: Justin Rihs and his wife Joy of Tempe, Arizona, and Matthew Rihs of Land O'Lakes Florida. Her last greatest joy was meeting her baby great granddaughter, Calista Rihs.
Services will be held at Mount of Olives Lutheran Church on August 11 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Valley in Jewell's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 1, 2019