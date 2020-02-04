|
|
Jewell Janette "Judy" Williams
Phoenix - Jewell Janette "Judy" Williams, 84, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, AZ. Judy and husband Gary shared 63 happy years of marriage. Judy was born in Jefferson, IA and was the daughter of Leone and Delmar Van Horn. She attended Jefferson High School, Stephens College, and the University of Iowa. Judy was a million-dollar producing Realtor® at Bud Melcher and Realty Executives, a successful real estate investor, and devoted homemaker. She was a member of Shadow Rock Congregational Church, and enjoyed skiing, traveling, and chatting with all. Judy is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and wife with a kind heart. She was extremely generous and had a positive attitude at all times. Judy is survived by her husband Gary; her son Ted (Amy); her daughter Nicole (Jon); 6 grandchildren Stephanie, Tyler, Taylor, Griffin, Reese, Addison; and many friends and family. Judy's Service and Celebration of Life will be at 10:00am on February 8, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Chapel and Memorial, 6500 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale 85254. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020