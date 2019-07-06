Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Victory Tabernacle Church,
339 S Lindsay Rd
Gilbert, AZ
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Victory Tabernacle Church,
339 S Lindsay Rd,
Gilbert, AZ
View Map
Casa Grande, AZ. - Jewell Millspaugh, 85, of Gilbert, former long-time resident of Casa Grande, passed away July 2, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Floyd "Slope" Millspaugh, daughter Deborah Rowe; sister Maxine Harper and brothers, Buck, Dink and Newt Boydston. Mrs. Millspaugh is survived by her son Teddy (Nancy) Millspaugh of Mesa, AZ, sisters Mary Jones and Barbara Wright. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Mrs. Millspaugh had a strong faith in God enjoyed all church gatherings, she also enjoyed shopping, playing cards and spending time with her family. Throughout her life she has touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation 9:00 AM, Monday, July 8, at Victory Tabernacle Church, 339 S Lindsay Rd, Gilbert, AZ; A Church Service will follow at 10:00 AM with Pastor Shirley Elliott and Frances Williams officiating. Interment in Valley of the Sun Cemetery, 10940 E Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ. In lieu of flowers contributions to Aegis Hospice, 1727 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 129, Mesa AZ 85209 would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Warren Funeral Service, Casa Grande.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 6, 2019
