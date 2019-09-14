|
Jim Delbert Parrish
Chandler - 84, passed away on September 9, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona.
Born August 27, 1935 to Earl and Shirley Parrish (Linthacum) in Mesa, Arizona, Jim spent his entire life in Chandler where he attended Chandler Schools for 1st - 12th grades. He was a student leader and excellent athlete during his years at Chandler High.
After graduation, he went to Eastern Arizona Junior College before transferring the Arizona State College where he graduated in 1957. He was honored to attend his 50th Class Reunion at ASU in 2017. Go Devils!
Jim married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Nancy, and at the time of his death, they were married 64 years. They had 4 children, Mike Parrish (Donna) of Chandler, Karen Parrish of Chandler, Shelley Morris (Tim) of Gilbert and Donna (Eric) Rivituso of Gilbert. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In his early working years, he owned Jim's Chevron Station in Chandler. He then worked for New York Life as general manager in both Ventura, CA and Tucson, AZ before moving back to Chandler and opening Parrish Insurance Agency in 1985.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 16th , 10 am at Heart Cry Church, 9339 Hunt Highway, Queen Creek, AZ 85412 followed by a private burial. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sage Hospice and the Enclave at Gilbert Retirement Community for their love and care for Jim in his last months.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sage Hospice in Scottsdale or a .
Arrangements by Bueler Mortuary, Chandler, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019