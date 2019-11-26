Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Beatitudes Campus Life Center
1610 W. Glendale Av
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix - Jim Elliott, 83, a longtime resident of Phoenix, passed away Nov. 22. He was husband to the late Lois Elliott, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.

Born in Monroe, Nebraska, and raised in Clay Center and Salina, Kansas, Jim was the son of James and Otena Elliott. After graduating from Kansas State University, he was a systems engineer for Honeywell, General Electric and Inland Steel. Jim earned a master's in mechanical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

He was Grandpa Jim to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a constant source of guidance, emotional support and humor for his children: Kathy Willers (John), Brian (Julie), Steve (Christine), Karen Alexander (John) and Kristin.

Jim also is survived by sisters Ruth Budden and Mary Ann Burke and brothers Dale and Tom.

He was a member of First UCC Church and active in the Beatitudes Campus. An avid hiker and cyclist, Jim had many adventures in the Grand Canyon and Colorado Rockies.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Beatitudes Campus Life Center, 1610 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Grand Canyon Conservancy Trails Forever fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
