On April 5, 2019, Jim fell into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Jim was born in May 1942, in Santa Monica, California, to Ed and Maida Marx. In the early months of 1948, Jim moved with his dad, step-mother, and younger sister to Salt Lake City, Utah. Jim's biological mother passed away in 1954, and his father passed away in October 1956. Jim then lived between Utah and California, residing with his step-mother, his older married sister, his maternal grandmother, or various aunts and uncles. After returning to Utah in 1960, Jim met Betsy, the love of his life. They were married in February 1961, and by March 1965, were the parents of a son and a daughter. In the late sixties, Jim and Betsy bought into a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise. They ultimately opened their KFC store in Roseville, California. After working that store for over 15 years, Jim and Betsy sold the store, and moved onto other adventures. However, they eventually divorced.
Jim was never one to rest on his laurels, so after the divorce, he started his own enterprise of selling cooking equipment to others in the KFC business. Although successful, his health began to decline, and he decided to move to Wichita, Kansas, where his older sister then resided. Jim lived with her temporarily until he bought his own mobile home where he lived with his two dogs for a number of years. Again his failing health required he move to the home of his niece Laurie, her husband Darrell, and their children. He spent many happy years there. During his last few years, he resided at Victoria Falls Nursing facility. During his residency there, he made many friends, including the nurses, aides, and orderlies. Jim was a good and kind man who loved to watch baseball, especially the Kansas City Royals, and basketball, or round ball as he so accurately described it. He was a voracious reader, reading two or three books a week. He enjoyed playing bingo, but was sorely disappointed if he did not win anything. He loved Milky Ways, Twizzlers, and butterscotch discs.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, his older sister Caral, and Betsy, his one true love. In California, he leaves behind his son, Jim II (Diane), his daughter, Jo Michelle (Kurt) Kessel, three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. In addition, although he spent little time in the Phoenix area, he leaves numerous grieving family members, including his younger sister Penny, nieces Ellen (#1), Jennifer (Wackafer), Windy, and Sam. Also multiple great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Other out of state relatives include his niece Laurie (Darrell), two great nieces, and two great-great nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, May 18th (Jim's 77th birthday), at the Marx home. Kentucky Fried Chicken and Milky Ways will be provided, and stories and anecdotes about Jim's life will abound. All are welcome. Additionally, a memorial service with be held on June 1, 2019, at Andover Baptist Church in Wichita, Kansas.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019