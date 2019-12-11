|
|
Jimmie Lee Andrews
DOB 4-1-33, DOD 12-5-19
Born in Picher, Oklahoma and raised in Baxter Springs Kansas he graduated from high school in 1951. He received an Associates in Arts Degree from Northwestern Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College in Miami Oklahoma on May 22, 1959. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy at the passing of his mother Gertrude Seat in 1953. He received a diploma May 6, 1965 in Claim Investigation and Adjustment from the Universal Schools of Dallas, Texas. Jimmie married the love of his life Joan E. La Turner in Miami Oklahoma on May 22, 1954 and was happily married for over sixty-five years. He is survived by his wife, Joan and will be missed also by daughter Latricia Andrews-Gilman (Steve Bartel), son Ron L. Andrews (Tameria), Grandsons Scott (Samantha) and Steven Gilman, Granddaughters Tiffany (Dana Agnew) and Jacque (Doug Powers), great-grandkids Greg, Jordan, Colton and Isabella, sister Susan (Stephen Beeler) and Brother Floyd Seat. He was preceeded in death by sisters Marion and Rosetta Seat and brother Robert Seat. Jimmie first and foremost cherished the love of his life, Joan. He was the BEST father to Latricia and Ron, also his best friend, and doted on the grandkids and was like a father to Scott and Steven. Jimmie enjoyed fishing, bowling and all sports but especially liked playing softball in his earlier adulthood and playing tennis with Ron. He worked for the Western insurance Company until his retirement at age 64. Jimmie had been a member of Masonic Lodge for over fifty years. He was a lifetime Christian and longtime member and deacon at Larkspur Christian Church, 10614 N. 43rd Avenue, Glendale, Arizona 85304 where on Sunday December 15 at 10 a.m. there will be a memorial and celebration of life officiated by Pastor Job J. Cobos with a potluck lunch to follow. Donations may be made to Larkspur Christian Church or your chosen charity in Jimmie's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019