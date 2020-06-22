Jimmie Lou DeanScottsdale - Jimmie Lou DeanBorn August 30, 1932 to Geneva and Harold Fields. Went to Heaven June 18, 2020.Lived her whole life in Arizona, in both Phoenix and Scottsdale. Jimmie worked in banking for 1st National Bank of Arizona and First Interstate Bank, retiring in 1994. She was very active with her kids in both community and school activities. Always involving herself with her children. An avid Phoenix Suns and DBacks fan.Jimmie is survived by her Husband Carl Dean. Brothers Harold Bud Fields (Lindel) and Frank Fields (Joyce). Daughters Deborah Joy Rexrode Phoenix, Deanne Denise Kentz (Larry) of Abilene TX and Diana Kay O'Donnell (Terry) Phoenix. Son, Richard Dene Rosenberry Jr (Jill) of Thompsons Station, TN. Eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.Services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday June 23 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum on 27th Avenue, in Phoenix. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM. Entombment will follow.