Jimmie Lou Dean
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Lou Dean

Scottsdale - Jimmie Lou Dean

Born August 30, 1932 to Geneva and Harold Fields. Went to Heaven June 18, 2020.

Lived her whole life in Arizona, in both Phoenix and Scottsdale. Jimmie worked in banking for 1st National Bank of Arizona and First Interstate Bank, retiring in 1994. She was very active with her kids in both community and school activities. Always involving herself with her children. An avid Phoenix Suns and DBacks fan.

Jimmie is survived by her Husband Carl Dean. Brothers Harold Bud Fields (Lindel) and Frank Fields (Joyce). Daughters Deborah Joy Rexrode Phoenix, Deanne Denise Kentz (Larry) of Abilene TX and Diana Kay O'Donnell (Terry) Phoenix. Son, Richard Dene Rosenberry Jr (Jill) of Thompsons Station, TN. Eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday June 23 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum on 27th Avenue, in Phoenix. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM. Entombment will follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved