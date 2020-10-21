Jimmie McCombsPhoenix - Jimmie Elizabeth McCombs passed away 5 days before her 92nd birthday on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at Sherman Hospice House in Phoenix, Arizona. Jimmie was born in Ridgeland, South Carolina to James and Susan Dean on October 23, 1928. She had four children, Janet, Janice, Steve, and Stan. She is survived by her sons Steve and Stan Usher. Jimmie had an unforgettable personality and she truly lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with her family, which included her grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She loved listening to music and watching baseball. Family and Friends whose lives Jimmie touched are invited to Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ, on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, at 9:30am for visitation followed by a graveside service to give tribute to her life.