Jimmie R. Curtis



Jimmie R. Curtis, ("Jim") a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 79 years old. In early 1970, Jim was employed as the in-house investigator at Snell & Wilmer, one of the largest law firms in Phoenix. He worked in this position for approximately four years and then went out on his own and was self-employed for the remainder of his career until his retirement in approximately 2001. In 2009 Jim and his wife, Lora, relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico to enjoy the cooler weather and move closer to immediate family. Jim was often described as a "Jack of all trades and a master of every one of them". He was an extremely creative, gifted and talented craftsman. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lora Goldie Curtis, his daughter, April Reddout, sons Craig Curtis and Jimmie Curtis; 5 grandsons; and sister Pearl Hitchcock and brother, Charles Curtis. A memorial service in Albuquerque is suspended indefinitely due to the COVID virus.









